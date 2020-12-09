The full dark match has been released from last Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The match saw Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) go up against August Grey, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Curt Stallion, who is the #1 contender to Escobar.

You can watch the full six-man match above.

The Stallion vs. Escobar feud is expected to continue during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network, but there's still no word on when Stallion will get his title shot.

