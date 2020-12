Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" Pre-show opens up from the Capitol Wrestling Center with Wade Barrett welcoming us. He's joined by Sam Roberts. They hype tonight's show. Sam sends us to McKenzie Mitchell in the back.