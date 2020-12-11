WWE has announced a new multi-year agreement with IB Sports in South Korea.

The new agreement will see the WWE NXT show begin airing for the first time on broadcast TV in South Korea. IB Sports will continue airing RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events.

"IB SPORTS is a valued partner that shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Jay Li, WWE's Vice President & General Manager of North Asia. "We are pleased to expand our partnership with the addition of NXT and look forward to continuing to provide WWE's unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment throughout the country."

NXT will begin airing live at 10am every Thursday, beginning January 7 with the New Year's Evil episode. NXT will then replay at 9pm on Mondays. IB Sports CEO Jung Hwan Kim said the network is excited to introduce NXT to fans in the country.

"We are glad to expand our long-term partnership with WWE and to continue offering the world's best in sports entertainment programming," Kim said. "IB SPORTS is excited to introduce NXT to fans across South Korea and looks forward to launching on January 7."

