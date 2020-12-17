Top international indie wrestler Ben Carter has officially joined the WWE NXT UK brand.

A vignette aired during today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network to announce Carter's arrival. You can see that vignette below in Carter's tweet. The video features NXT General Manager William Regal, Ashton Smith, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Nigel McGuinness, Sid Scala, and Seth Rollins. The video also features footage of Carter and Rollins at SCWPro in Iowa.

The 22 year old UK native was trained by Rollins and Marek Brave at their Black & Brave Wrestling Academy here in the United States. Rollins praised Carter in the vignette and said he has what it takes to make it to the top. He also compared Carter to The Dynamite Kid or WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

"Ben Carter came to the United States with a dream," Rollins said. "And he is living that dream right now because of how dedicated he is. To me, the sky's the limit for Ben Carter, it truly is. He's one of the most athletically gifted performer I've ever seen. The way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of a Dynamite Kid, an Eddie Guerrero. He's got so much snap, so much whip.

"He soaks up information like a sponge. He's always asking questions, he could live in a wrestling ring if you let him. So, I think he has the ingredients to make it to the top. It's really his heart that sets him apart. He's a fighter through & through, and I think that he's going to bring his brand of passion, his brand of dedication and heart, to NXT UK."

Carter described himself as a full-blown narcissist. His Twitter bio reads like this: "The Prodigy of Pro Wrestling himself. Full blown narcissist. British. Incomparable. Trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave. WWE Superstar."

Carter tweeted after today's NXT UK episode and said his dream just came true.

"I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream. I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted. That dream, it just came true. I'm a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK," he wrote.

In another tweet, Carter was congratulated by the Black & Brave school owned by Rollins and Brave.

"Congratulations to #BlackandBrave graduate @bencarterbxb on officially signing with @WWE and becoming a member of the @NXTUK roster! We couldn't be more proud of the hard work Ben has put into his craft. We'll be rooting him on while he embarks on the next steps of his journey," the school wrote.

Carter made his AEW debut with a loss to Ricky Starks back on the September 8 edition of AEW Dark. He then returned to Dark for a win over Lee Johnson on September 22. Following that win, Carter really impressed with his loss to Scorpio Sky on the September 22 edition of Late Night Dynamite. Carter also made his Impact Wrestling debut back in October, losing to Chris Sabin during an episode of Xplosion.

It was reported a few months back that Carter finally decided to sign with WWE because of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the indie scene, and that working the NXT UK brand would allow him to work close to home. Carter reportedly had interest from AEW and Impact before signing with WWE.

There's no word yet on when Carter will make his official NXT UK TV debut, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more. Below are the related tweets and the vignette from today's show:

