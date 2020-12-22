As previously reported, WWE posted a job listing in November for a Lead Writer position to work with the creative team. The company is apparently still looking, as they posted the job this week on their official LinkedIn page.

The job is based out of Stamford, Connecticut. The position is labeled as "associate" on the seniority level, and includes functions such as production, writing, and creativity. Specifically, the lead writer position gives potential applicants the opportunity to "manage, mentor, and develop experienced Writers/Producers with a diverse creative background while simultaneously being accountable for compiling, editing, and developing weekly/long term scripts, storylines, and character development."

The job listing had the same key responsibilities and requirements as the one in November, with the only difference being in the years of expected experience. The writer position from November required "10+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience," while this listing is asking for "5+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience."

You can find the full job listing on WWE's LinkedIn page at this link.

Below are the key responsibilities and requirements for the position:

Key Responsibilities:

* Manage a team of Writers/Producers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Lead writing team discussions in brainstorming and laying out weekly episodes and long-term storylines

* Responsible for the development of clearly defined yet emotionally sophisticated characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars through thought provoking, captivating, and creative storylines

* Edit in-ring promos and backstage segments submitted by writing team members for continuity, character consistency, storyline progression and final punch-ups

* Compile, write, edit, and take ownership of the drafts for their respective shows weekly, including all promotions, graphics, replays and pop culture references

* Constructively mentor and critique individual writers to help develop growth and foster a positive team environment

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE and Talent Brands

* Deftly pitch ideas and stories to executives in weekly creative meetings

* Produce and direct Talent in a live television environment on a weekly basis

* Collaborate with internal WWE departments as liaisons for the Creative Writing Team

* Travel weekly to live taping of RAW or SmackDown as well as Pay-Per View events.

Requirements:

* 5+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience

* Experience supervising a writing team and leading a writer's room

* Experience in all aspects of Live TV production a plus

* Knowledge of WWE shows, talent, storylines, and audience demographic/psychographic

* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree

* Located in NYC/Stamford, CT area OR open/able to relocate