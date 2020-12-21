WWE has announced a big Six-Man Street Fight and more for tonight's post-TLC edition of RAW on the USA Network.

The Street Fight will feature WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.

It was also announced that tonight's RAW will open up with new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka in the ring. They will be celebrating last night's TLC title win over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

WWE has also announced another tag team match for tonight's RAW with Jeff Hardy and Riddle vs. MVP and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. The current announced line-up looks like this:

