Tonight's WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

WWE has announced a 2-on-3 Handicap Match for tonight's main event. That match will feature Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.

Tonight's RAW will also see Randy Orton pay Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt a visit at the Firefly Fun House. The segment was announced as Orton vs. The Fiend was confirmed for the TLC pay-per-view.

WWE should confirm some of the other TLC matches during tonight's RAW as midcard feuds continue, such as Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Tonight's RAW will air at 8pm ET.