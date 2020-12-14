Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the red brand debut for the venue.

This will be the WWE TLC go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday's pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Lana vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* Jeff Hardy and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

* Bray Wyatt takes a field trip to RAW with his Firefly Fun House puppets

* AJ Styles vs. Sheamus

* AJ Styles hosts a "Nightmare Before TLC" segment with The Miz and John Morrison providing back-up

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.