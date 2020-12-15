As noted, this week's WWE TLC go-home edition of Monday Night RAW set an all-time low in total viewership, a new all-time low in viewership for each hour, and a new all-time low in the key demographic. RAW averaged 1.527 million viewers on the USA Network, down 12% from last week's 1.737 million viewers.

According to @Wrestlevotes, the news of the record-low numbers isn't "sitting well" with those in power to a point where they expect "reactionary decisions" to be made in the near future.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.627 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.852 million), the second hour drew 1.512 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.775 million) and the final hour drew 1.441 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.583 million). RAW ranked #31 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week's #20 spot. Monday's network TV numbers are not available as of this writing.

This week's RAW was down 26% from the exact same time last year.

On a related note, last week's AEW Dynamite defeated all three hours of this week's RAW in the 18-49 demo.