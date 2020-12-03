Warner Bros. has announced that all of their 2021 movies will be released to HBO Max on the same day that they were scheduled to be released in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This includes the next Suicide Squad film, which features John Cena playing the role of the "Peacemaker" character. That movie is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021. HBO Max is also scheduled to air a spinoff series that tells Peacemaker's story that leads up to the movie. The spinoff series is currently filming in Canada.

The Warner Bros. - HBO Max release also includes the Dune movie, which stars WWE Hall of Famer Batista. The adaptation of the classic science fiction novel of the same name is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. Batista stars as the Glossu "Beast" Rabba character in the movie.

The domestic releases to HBO Max will only be for the first month from their release dates. After that month is up the movies will no longer be available on the streaming platform, but they will continue to be available in theaters across the world, with all standard distribution timeframes applied.