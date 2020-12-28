WWE filed a new trademark for "Hardy Bros" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] on December 23.

The trademark was filed for use in entertainment services, namely performances by a professional wrestler. According to Heel By Nature, the application was entered into the trademark office database on December 26.

Below is the full description:

IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Jeff Hardy and Riddle have been teaming up in recent weeks under the name Hardy Bros. The new trademark filing could mean that WWE has long term plans for the duo on Monday Night RAW. They are currently feuding with The Hurt Business.