The current scheduled date for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is Sunday, January 31, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

There is still no word on if fans will be allowed into Tropicana Field for The Rumble. It was noted that internally, WWE reportedly wants a decision on whether fans will be allowed by Thursday, January 7, so that an announcements of sorts could be made that weekend.

Regarding fans at The Rumble, a source noted that odds are 50/50 right now. The next month was described as important as far as plans for The Rumble go.

WWE will begin airing from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field with the SmackDown episode on December 11.

