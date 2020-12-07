WWE has officially announced the 2020 Slammy Awards for Wednesday, December 23.

The Slammys will cover the best of RAW and SmackDown, and will air at 10am ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE website.

WWE NXT will not be featured in on the Slammys, which indicated that the NXT Year-End Awards will be held once again this year. The WWE Slammy Awards have not aired since 2015, and WWE aired the Year-End Awards in 2018 and 2019 instead.

Below is the full list of 2020 Slammy Award Categories & Nominees: