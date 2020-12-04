Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the entire roster on the stage to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 this past Wednesday. A graphic in memory of Patterson is on the big screen. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Hall of Famer and Patterson's friend Gerald Brisco, and others are on the stage. We go to ringside to Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Cole remembers Patterson and asks everyone to stand in a moment of silence for a ten-bell salute. After the salute a "thank you Pat!" chant breaks out. We cut to the standard SmackDown intro video.

- We're live from The ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He hypes tonight's show and sends us right to the ring.

- Kayla Braxton is in the ring with a mic. She talks about tonight's tag team main event and says her guest has agreed to this exclusive interview. She gives a grand introduction to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and out he comes with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. They head to the ring as fans boo. Cole and Graves hype Reigns and Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis for later tonight. Reigns tells Kayla if she's got an announcement, she should do it right. He nods at Heyman, who leans over to Kayla's mix and gives his own grand introduction for Reigns. Kayla apologizes. She brings up last week's comments to Jey and mentions how he's become a commanding figure here in The ThunderDome. She asks what happened last week. We go right to a video package with highlight from last week, including Reigns talking down to Jey in the ring, then Jey attacking Otis from behind with a steel chair, Owens stopping Uso from attacking Daniel Bryan in the back, Owens confronting Uso and Reigns in the back, and Reigns telling Uso to make Owens fear him ahead of their main event. We also see Uso attacking Owens with a chair in the match, and Owens turning it around, taunting Reigns while he watched from the back.

We come back and Kayla seems to annoy Reigns. She says this is the biggest thing she's ever been a part of, the biggest thing in her career, and she has these stupid questions. He says they could've had Cole done this, but they let her talk to the Tribal Chief and she blows it. Kayla asks if Reigns is possibly using Jey as a pawn, manipulating him. Reigns says those are stupid words for stupid people. He means no disrespect but he's not the kind of man to manipulate. He goes on with some praise for Uso, then mentions how they've given Kayla opportunities, even with Heyman helping her on Talking Smack, but she's blowing it. Reigns tells Heyman to handle this amateur.

Heyman goes on about how Jey has helped with the ratings because Reigns has given him, given the family, opportunities. He goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Owens. Owens says it's been established that they don't fear each other and he sees no point in waiting until later tonight. He figured since Reigns didn't come to him last week, he'd come to him now and they can settle it. Owens enters the ring but Jey stands up to him. Jey says they run this show and they accept. Owens says he wasn't talking to the bus boy, he was talking to the head of the table. What do you say? If not now, let me think of... Owens has just the place. TLC. Owens says let's not stop there, let's get a table in there since Reigns is the head of the table. Let's get a ladder and some chairs for a TLC match, Reigns can put the title on the line, and they can settle this like men. Or they can do it right now because that's fine too. Owens taunts Reigns as fans cheer. Owens drops the mic and waits for a fight.

Reigns says Owens wants it because it would be good for his career, to be on the island of relevancy. Reigns says he and his cousin do not fear anyone. Jey said they accept, so the head of the table accepts. Reigns says he'd whoop Owens' ass if he was the man he used to be, but there's a time and place for everything and that's not right now. Reigns says he's not a savage anymore, he's a gentleman, and there's a lady in the room. He tells Owens to grow up. Reigns drops his mic and exits the ring with Heyman and Uso as his music hits. Owens watches from the ring but asks for the music to be cut. Owens says he just wants Reigns to know that he will grow up when Reigns grows some balls. Owens says Reigns might call himself a gentleman but right now it's clear to everyone that he's just a b---h. Fans pop while Reigns shows some restraint and just walks ahead to the back.

- Still to come, a Pat Patterson Tribute Match with Big E, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Also, a War of Words sitdown between Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Bayley vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley. She poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey Uso is ranting to Roman Reigns in the back, about how Kevin Owens crossed a line and disrespected them. Jey says he probably took it too far but he had to accept. Reigns calms him and says to just remember that there are consequences for everything. Reigns says he loves Jey, then walks off. Jey watches him cautiously. Cole confirms Owens vs. Reigns in the TLC match for the TLC pay-per-view. We go back to the ring and out comes Natalya. We see last week's altercation that led to this match.

Bianca Belair is on commentary for this match. Bayley takes Natalya to the mat to start. They get up and square up but Bayley kicks Natalya in the gut. Bayley traps Natalya in the ropes and unloads with strikes. Bayley yells at Belair from the ring, then knocks Natalya to the floor. Bayley follows and taunts Belair some more. Bayley breaks the count and nails a big dropkick through the ropes to Natalya on the other side of the ring post. Bayley shows off some and breaks the count at 6.

Bayley goes back out and yells at Belair. Natalya attacks from behind and launches her into the steel ring steps. Bayley crashes hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley slams Natalya to the mat for a close 2 count. Bayley goes for a submission but Natalya fights her off. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but gets kicked away. Bayley with a running knee to the face, then a running clothesline. Bayley with more showing off for boos. Natalya rolls her up but Bayley kicks her face-first into the turnbuckle.

Bayley misses a big kick in the corner. Bayley tries to fight off the Sharpshooter but Natalya locks it in. Belair gets up from the table and taunts Bayley while she's in the Sharpshooter. Bayley taps out fairly quickly for the finish.

Winner: Natalya

- After the match, the music hits as Natalya celebrates. Bayley, still down from the submission, crawls to the edge of the apron and yells at Belair as she laughs from ringside.

- Still to come, Reigns and Uso vs. Owens and Otis. Also, we will celebrate the life and legacy of Pat Patterson. Back to commercial.