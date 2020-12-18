Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens up with the standard video package. We get a video package showing how Kevin Owens destroyed Jey Uso with tables, ladders and chairs last week. We also see how Owens went looking for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns backstage, but Reigns attacked from behind and beat him down, then looked into the camera to taunt Owens' wife and kids.

We're live on FS1 from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. The arena and ringside area is filled with tables, ladders and chairs. Owens marches to the ring and is ready to go.

Owens takes the mic and addresses WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, saying he's been waiting all week and is not waiting one minute longer. Owens calls Reigns out and says let's do this. Reigns doesn't show. Owens says that's fine for now because he has something he wants to discuss. His family heard Reigns' message loud and clear last week and he told his family not to watch Sunday's TLC match under any circumstance, but not because of what they will think of what Reigns will do to Owens, but because of what Owens' family will think of him when they see what he does to Reigns. Fans cheer Owens on as he calls Reigns out again.

Owens says he heard Reigns recently tell Jey Uso that he cares what his sons think of him. Owens says that doesn't matter because if they've been watching, they already know Reigns is a hypocrite. Owens goes on about how Reigns uses his family members as pawns, and says that's pathetic. Owens says Reigns' actions prove he knows he's not the head of the table, he's a coward. Paul Heyman appears on the big screen from backstage at Reigns' locker room door.

Heyman recalls his Talking Smack conversation with Owens and how he said he's a masochist. Heyman says Reigns is a sadist, especially for when it comes to putting a beating down on Owens. Heyman says Owens really isn't a masochist, he's a martyr and will do what he needs for the title, sacrificing anything. Heyman goes on with his promo and says mutilation won't stop Owens so Owens needs to be eliminated, taken out, eradicated. Owens interrupts and says he can't hear one more word coming out of Heyman's fat mouth, and if Reigns won't come out and face him, then Owens is going to look for Reigns. Heyman rolls his eyes and looks off as Owens exits the ring and marches up the ramp. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage walking with Owens, reminding him TLC is on Sunday and he needs to reconsider this trip to Reigns' locker room. Owens knocks on Reigns' door but we hear Reigns' music start up in the arena as fans boo and the mind games begin from Reigns. Reigns and Heyman head to the ring as Owens watches from a TV screen in the back.

The boos get louder as Reigns enters the ring and Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns says he doesn't want to hurt Owens or his family, but Owens is running around here telling everyone he's a bad guy. Reigns says he's not a bad guy, he's just doing what it takes to be "THE" guy and Owens wouldn't understand because that's above his pay grade. As a matter of fact, Reigns is going to show Owens he's a good guy, he's going to give Owens the same chance he gave his own flesh & blood, Jey. We see Owens walk away from the TV in the back. Reigns wants Owens to acknowledge him, acknowledge him as the head of the table, but if he doesn't or just can't, then Reigns is going to end him. He won't even make it to TLC on Sunday, or make it out of here tonight.

Reigns calls Owens to the ring to come apologize, and tell him the words he wants to hear. Reigns drops the mic and turns to the stage to wait as the boos get louder. Here comes Owens as fans cheer him on. Jey suddenly attacks from behind at the bottom of the ramp. Uso unloads with lefts and rights. Owens fights back. Reigns comes out and Owens gets double teamed now. The beating continues until Owens is laid out, face-down on the ground. Reigns stands over Owens with big strikes now. WWE officials run down to try and break it up but Reigns and Uso stand up to them.

Owens starts to get up but Reigns launches him into the barrier as the boos continue. Heyman comes out and hands the title over as Reigns places it over his shoulder. Reigns, Uso and Heyman march up the ramp as we see Owens try to crawl and get up, but he's stumbling and can't get to his feet.

- Still to come, The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.