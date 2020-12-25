Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

- Tonight's Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens almost 10 minutes late due to NFL coverage running a bit long. The NFL post-show featured separate backstage shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair preparing for the show. We're live on tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves. The Steel Cage is already down around the ring.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

We go right to the cage for tonight's opener. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out first with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and the pyro explodes as Reigns raises the title. The arena is decorated for Christmas. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as The Tribal Chief marches to the cage. Reigns stops at ringside and checks the cage out before entering. Reigns raises the title in the cage and more pyro goes off. Out next comes Kevin Owens, who is all business and ready to fight. This is a rematch from Owens' loss at TLC last Sunday.

Owens walks right in and the referee locks the door. The bell hits and they immediately go at it. Reigns gets the upperhand early on, beating Reigns around and into the corner. Reigns levels Owens with a big boot for a quick 1 count. Reigns launches Owens face-first into the steel wall of the cage, and again. Reigns with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Owens dodges a Superman Punch and drops Reigns with a DDT. Reigns unloads with right hands and then sends him face-first into the steel. Owens kicks Reigns in the head. Reigns with a big right hand of his own. Owens drops Reigns with a punch and then hits the senton. Owens unloads and beats Reigns down in the corner with kicks and punches. Owens charges in with the corner cannonball for a close 2 count as Heyman looks a bit worried at ringside.

Owens goes for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Reigns turns it into a big leg drop for 2. Reigns unloads with headbutts and more strikes in the corner. Reigns takes Owens to the top and climbs up. Owens elbows Reigns to the mat. Owens hits the big Frogsplash but Reigns kicks out at 2. We go to commercial with both competitors down on the mat trying to recover.

Back from the break and Reigns nails a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Reigns with clotheslines in the corner now, then right hands to the face. Owens falls to the mat. Reigns charges but Owens jumps up and they collide. Reigns keeps swinging as Owens keeps coming. Owens catches Reigns with a Pop-Up Powerbomb out of nowhere but Reigns kicks out just in time.

Reigns rams Owens back into the corner, then rocks him with a right hand. Reigns takes Owens to the top and works him over while climbing up. Owens fights back but Reigns slams his head into the steel. Reigns goes for a superplex but Owens hangs on. Owens counters with a big super Fishermen's Buster from the top. Reigns still kicks out just in time. Owens waits for Reigns to get up now. Reigns blocks the Stunner and hits the Superman Punch for another close 2 count. Reigns can't believe it.

Reigns talks to himself and screams at Owens, then launches him into the steel a few times. Reigns unloads with more punishment as fans boo him. Reigns with a Guillotine now, trapping Owens between the cage and the ropes. Owens starts choking Reigns with the top rope. Reigns falls to the mat as fans cheer Owens on. Reigns runs and charges but Owens kicks him. Owens with a big Stunner for a close 2 count. Owens can't believe it as we go back to commercial.