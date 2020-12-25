The Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air later tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This episode was taped earlier this week, and you can click here for spoilers.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight:

* Steel Cage Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in the opener

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

* Triple Threat Elimination Match: Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Carmella and Bayley, plus Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

* Lumberjack Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in the main event

Be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET later tonight.