Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1 due to college football coverage on FOX.
This will be the go-home show for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.
WWE has announced that SmackDown will feature a Champagne Toast with Carmella, plus the first annual Sami Awards with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
* Carmella's Champagne Toast segment
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hosts the first annual Sami Awards
* The latest between Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.