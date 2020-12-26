Friday's SmackDown on FOX scored big in the overnight ratings. With the strong NFL lead in, the show averaged 3.336 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Hour one, which started right after the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints game on FOX, drew 4.097 million viewers. Viewership tumbled 37% for hour two, which averaged 2.574 million viewers, which is still better than the audience for any show this year except for the February 28th episode, which averaged 2.687 million viewers.

If the number holds, it would be the best audience for the show since the premiere on FOX in October of 2019.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was only behind the NBA game on ABC. Hour one did a 1.1 rating in the demo, while hour two scored a 0.8.

Last week's SmackDown aired on FS1 so it isn't a fair comparison, but the audience was up 220% from what the show did last week.

SmackDown was also beat everything except for the NBA game and Blue Bloods in total viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.