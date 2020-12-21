Friday's WWE TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for Sunday's pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.030 million viewers on FS1, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The final number is down from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.130 million viewers, for the last episode that aired on FOX broadcast TV.

However, this is up 17% from the last SmackDown episode to air on FS1, which was the October 23 show. That episode drew 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #28 in viewership for the night.

The ratings from last week are irrelevant as the show aired on network TV, but last week's show on FOX drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership on network TV with 6.383 million viewers. The PAC 12 college football championship game, which aired in place of SmackDown on FOX, topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.9 rating, drawing 3.847 million viewers in the 8pm timeslot. The football game also topped the night in the 25-54 demographic with a 1.2 rating, and the 18-34 rating with a 0.6 rating. Last week's SmackDown on FOX tied for #1 in the 18-49 demographic, tied for #1 in the 18-34 demographic, and tied for #3 in the 25-54 demo.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing just 2.279 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in cable viewership with 3.211 million viewers, drawing a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a #26 ranking on the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 5 Episode: 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 10 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode: 1.912 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 24 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 31 Episode: 1.894 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 7 Episode: 1.962 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 14 Episode: 2.002 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 21 Episode: 2.198 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 28 Episode: 2.144 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

September 4 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 11 Episode: 2.329 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 18 Episode: 2.037 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 25 Episode: 2.110 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 2 Episode: 2.155 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 9 Episode: 2.178 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 1 episode)

October 16 Episode: 2.124 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season two premiere episode)

October 23 Episode: 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Aired on cable, FS1)

October 30 Episode: 2.286 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

November 6 Episode: 2.315 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 2.234 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 2.141 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 4 Episode: 2.130 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 2.206 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode: 1.030 million viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Aired on cable, FS1)

December 25 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode