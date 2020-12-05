WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas revealed earlier today on social media that he had a successful surgery.

He tweeted a photo with the caption, "The surgery was successful now it's time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor."

As noted, Ruas suffered an arm injury during his match against Kushida on the November 18 edition of NXT.

Ruas was returning to NXT in that match after previously being part of Raw Underground. He was Raw's final pick in the October WWE Draft.

Below you can see Ruas' post:

The surgery was successful now it's time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor. #beastmode #healing #champion #wwe #wwenxt #meteamao #technique pic.twitter.com/6h77LTJIYm — Arturo Ruas (@arturoruaswwe) December 5, 2020



