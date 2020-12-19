WWE's The Bump announced several guests for tomorrow's special show.

The guests for tomorrow's show are The Miz, Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

The episode will be airing before the TLC pay-per-view at 4 p.m. ET on the WWE Network and other WWE Digital Platforms.

The TLC Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main pay-per-view card starts at 7 pm ET.