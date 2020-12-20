The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will air live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida later tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Firefly Inferno Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton