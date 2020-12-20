Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE TLC Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

- The WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show opens live from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She's joined by Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett. The panel hypes tonight's matches and Charly sends us to a video package for the WWE Universal Title match. We get more discussion from the panel, and a video package for Carmella vs. Sasha Banks.