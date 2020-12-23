The WWE Network will premiere a new "10 Best Matches of 2020" special this Sunday at 10am ET via the on-demand section. The special will then air at 4pm ET on the live feed.

The "10 Best Matches of 2020" special will count down the top bouts of 2020, from "a groundbreaking and innovative cinematic match to classic old school battles."

There will be new non-WWE indie content added to the WWE Network on-demand section this Saturday at 12pm ET. The following shows were announced to be added:

* EVOLVE 140

* ICW Fight Club 151

* wXw Catch Grand Prix #6

* The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Deep Cuts

New content added earlier this week includes 10 more classic episodes of WWE Superstars, from August 7, 1993 to October 9, 1993, plus a new "Best Of" compilation featuring the best of WWE at the Holidays. The "Best Of" addition is also available on the free version of the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content.