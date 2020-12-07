Thursday's new episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 503,000 viewers and ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's 380,000 viewers for the Thanksgiving episode. Last week's show ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic.

Thursday's new episode of WWE's Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 299,000 viewers and ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150, right under Miz & Mrs., with a 0.14 rating in the key demo.

There was no Total Bellas episode for last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but this is up from the week before, which drew 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Above is E!'s video recap for last Thursday's Total Bellas episode.

CNN's Special Event at 9pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and in viewership with 3.579 million viewers.

Grey's Anatomy on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV this past Thursday night, with a 1.2 rating. NBC's Young Sheldon topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.570 million viewers.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (January 29)

Episode 2: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Bonus Episode: 617,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (November 9)

Episode 7: 455,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season premiere)

Episode 8: 412,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 380,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thanksgiving)

Episode 10: 503,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode (20 Episodes)

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)