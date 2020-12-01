Country music singer HARDY has been announced to perform at the 18th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops.

Tribute to The Troops will tape this Wednesday from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The tapings are scheduled to begin at around 10:30am ET. HARDY's performance will be taped then, along with several matches featuring RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

As noted, Tribute to The Troops will air Sunday, December 6 on FOX, in conjunction with the NFL games that are airing that afternoon. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET.

The special airing this coming Sunday will feature servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. They will all be in attendance for Wednesday's tapings.

Stay tuned for more on the 18th annual Tribute to The Troops. Above is a new promo for the special event.