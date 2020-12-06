Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Tribute to the Troops Viewing Party! Today's special event comes from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tribute to the Troops is scheduled to air at 4:30 PM EST for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1:00 PM EST, and at 3:00 PM EST for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05 PM EST.

- Tonight's show begins with a pre-recorded messages to the military from celebrities like Terry Crews, Drew Brees, and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.

Daniel Bryan, Street Profits, Jeff Hardy, and Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

This match immediately begins with a major collision between all ten members of the match. Montez Ford and Daniel Bryan execute a duo of suicide dives to the outside as we go to commercial break.

Back from commercial and Daniel Bryan is getting worked by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Bryan is defenseless in the corner as Ziggler tags in his partner. Roode mocks Daniel Bryan with a yes chant and lifts him to the top rope. Bryan reverses Roode's super-plex attempt with a head butt, sending Roode to the floor. He lands a missile dropkick and tags in Mysterio. Roode tags in Corbin. Mysterio immediately hits Corbin with his hot tag offense and goes for the cover. Corbin kicks out at 2. Corbin tags in Zayn. Mysterio crawls under Zayn to tag in Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins lands a flurry of spinning elbows on Zayn. Elias breaks up Dawkins's pin attempt. All ten members enter the ring one at a time, trading finishers on each other. Superkicks, running knees, 619s, oh my!

Montez Ford lands a MASSIVE frog splash on Sami Zayn and covers him for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Daniel Bryan, Street Profits, Jeff Hardy, and Rey Mysterio

- The winners celebrate in the ring as various troops on the ThunderDome screens applaud.

- STILL TO COME: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faces Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz.

- NFL Fox Sports analysts thank the troops in a pre-recorded message.

- We go to Lacey Evans and Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer to an aircraft carrier for a push-up contest between three Marines and Evans. Evans claims she got 75 push-ups in, with the other three Marines getting 63, 58, and 57.

- We go back to Greg Hamilton at the ThunderDome. Hamilton introduces HARDY to perform his new song, Give Heaven Some Hell. HARDY thanks the troops after his performance.

- Michael Cole tosses to a video package of WWE Superstars meeting with troops virtually.The video sees Lacey Evans, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and more speak to troops via a zoom call. They all thank the troops and say how much they appreciate what they do.

- Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make their way to the ring for a women's tag team match.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Natalya and Bayley

Refresh this page for live updates.