WWE announced they have won several awards at the Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards.

WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves was awarded for "Best Podcast/Audio Series," WWE 24 Exclusive of Kofi Kingston's Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion won the "Best Short Form Comedic Video," "WWE's The Bump" won the "Best Sports Web Series" and WWE was awarded the "Spotlight Category: Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign."

WWE Partners with Americares for COVID-19 Relief Efforts won the "Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign." WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Dolan was also named on Cynopsis' "It List."

For the last eight years, Cynopsis has been honoring the best in online video content, advertising, and talent.