WWE has announced another title match for the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was announced during tonight's RAW that RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced.

This will be the first title defense for Flair and Asuka coming out of their title win over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC. Tonight's RAW will feature Flair and Asuka facing Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans in a non-title match later tonight.

Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX will be taped tomorrow due to the holiday. Below is the updated line-up:

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match

Stay tuned for more on Friday's SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.