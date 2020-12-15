WWE officials recently asked a group of creative team writers to make a list of underutilized wrestlers that they feel could shine if given the proper opportunities.

While the lists had a wide range of names on them, @Wrestlevotes reports that nearly all of the lists included 5 different Superstars. Those Superstars are Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Peyton Royce and Carmella.

There's no word on if WWE officials plan on doing anything with these lists, or pushing any of the Superstars mentioned, but it will be interesting to see.

Cesaro has been referred to as one of the most underutilized Superstars on the roster for several years now. Angel Garza has been featured in recent RAW vignettes with a mystery love interest, while working WWE Main Event matches. Gable is currently working a SmackDown storyline with Otis, as his teacher, and Royce is working a WWE Main Event storyline with Lacey Evans as her partner. Carmella is feuding with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and will challenge her for the title at TLC on Sunday.

