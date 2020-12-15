Impact Wrestling has announced new X Division Champion Manik (TJP) vs. Chris Bey in a non-title match for tonight's Impact episode.

This will be Manik's first match since capturing the X Division Title from Rohit Raju this past Saturday at the Final Resolution event. Bey also worked Final Resolution, losing the main event to World Champion Rich Swann.

Remember to join us for live Impact coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

* X Division Champion Manik vs. Chris Bey in a non-title match

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Semi-finals: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin for the first time ever

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards

* Fallout from Final Resolution