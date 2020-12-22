A Triple Threat for the X Division Title has been announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The match will see Manik (TJP) defend the X Division Title against Chris Bey and the former champion, Rohit Raju.

Manik defeated Raju for the title at Impact Final Resolution event earlier this month. As seen in the video below from tonight's Impact episode, Bey revealed that due to his recent win over Manik, he has been added to Raju vs. Manik at the pay-per-view.

On a related note, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore noted on tonight's show that there will be a surprise at Hard To Kill for when the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are brought back out of retirement. The finals of the tournament will take place at the pay-per-view with Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan taking on the winner of the upcoming semi-finals match that features Jazz and Jordynne Grace vs. Havok and Nevaeh.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. TBD (Havok and Nevaeh or Jazz and Jordynne Grace)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns