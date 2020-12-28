NWA star Zicky Dice has been counting down the days until he's a free agent as his contract expires on the final day of the year.

Dice took to Twitter this morning and asked fans to tag where they want to see him end up after he's free from his NWA obligations later this week.

"My contract with the NWA expires in 4 days. Tag a promotion you'd like to make #OUTLANDISH. #FREEAGENT," he wrote.

Dice, who says he's about to be the hottest free agent in the history of entertainment, has made several related comments in recent days, telling fans to stay tuned and "buckle up" for more entertaining times. He told another fan that the best is yet to come.

Dice reportedly requested his release from the NWA earlier this year, but the request was denied. Dice won the NWA Television Title on the March 3 edition of NWA Power, by defeating current AEW star Ricky Starks, who won the title in January at Hard Times in the finals of a tournament. Dice dropped the title to "The Pope" Elijah Burke on October 20 during the UWN Primetime Live #6 event. That was his last match for UWN/NWA. Dice originally debuted with the NWA in December 2019.

Dice made his pro wrestling debut back in 2015 and was trained at The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Iowa, which is owned by Marek Brave and WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins. The California native was a regular in West Coast indie promotions, and made several appearances for the DREAMWAVE Wrestling fed.

Stay tuned for more on Dice. You can see some of his related tweets below:

