Major League Wrestling has added a AAA World Cruiserweight Title match to the loaded line-up for Wednesday’s MLW Fusion episode.

MLW announced today that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid will defend his title against Zenshi on Wednesday’s show.

This is the first time that the title will be defended in MLW. Promotion boss Court Bauer said this week’s show is just the beginning of the promotion vs. promotion matches that he promised.

“I promised promotion vs. promotion crossover title matches and this is just the beginning,” Bauer said. “We’re giving you 2 big title fights this week on FUSION that carry a lot of prestige and significance in Mexico and Puerto Rico. I want to thank AAA for sharing our enthusiasm in building a shared universe where we can give fans what they want: fresh, interpromotional clashes.”

New #1 contenders to the MLW World Tag Team Titles will also be crowned on Fusion tomorrow night. TJP and Bu Ku Dao will face Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) with the winners earning a title match with new MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks.

MLW has also announced that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be on Wednesday’s show to address rumors surrounding the upcoming Filthy Island event scheduled for February 17.

The storyline is that Filthy Island is now facing financial woes as big sponsors such as Reebok, Vitamins & Minerals and New Law Offices are pulling out of backing the tropical fighting extravaganza on the beaches of Honolulu. It was noted that the backlash is due to Lawlor helping Los Parks win the MLW World Tag Team Titles from The Von Erichs last week, and Team Filthy attacking ACH outside of his gym just days before ACH challenged MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, apparently over his affiliation with The Von Erichs.

On a related note, MLW has released the opening video for the Caribbean Strap Match that will air tomorrow night on Fusion. You can watch that video at the end of this post. The match will see IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Savio Vega defend his title against Richard Holliday.

Stay tuned for more on MLW and be sure to join us tomorrow night at 7pm ET for live Fusion coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Caribbean Strap Match: IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Savio Vega defends against Richard Holliday

* AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid defends against Zenshi

* Violence Is Forever vs. TJP and Bu Ku Dao to determine new #1 contenders to new MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will address the Filthy Island rumors

* Appearances by The Von Erichs, Alicia Atout, and more