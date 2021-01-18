Adam Cole believes there is no longer any debate that NXT is a part of WWE's "main roster" and not just a developmental brand to prepare WWE Superstars for either RAW or SmackDown.

Cole stressed this view while replying to a fan on Twitter, who wrote that the former NXT Champion could advance to the main roster this year.

"@WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story," wrote Cole in his response to the fan.

In his initial tweet, Cole reassured fans that Undisputed ERA will continue to dominate NXT in 2021 like they have since their arrival in August 2017.

"#UndisputedERA has run @WWENXT since we've arrived...2021 will be no different. Enjoy the ride boys & girls. @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish," tweeted Cole.

In recent years, NXT Superstars have participated in main roster events such as the Royal Rumble match and traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. However, they have never been included in the draft pools for the WWE Draft.

See below for Cole's tweets: