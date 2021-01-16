As noted, WWE Official Adam Pearce pulled a swerve on Roman Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown, announcing that Kevin Owens will be replacing him in the Universal Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

After signing a contract for the match with Reigns, Pearce declared that he was dealing with a knee injury and brought out Owens as his replacement. Owens then signed the contract and taunted Reigns as SmackDown went off the air.

Pearce took to Twitter and posted a GIF of a person making a move on a chessboard, claiming to have outsmarted "The Tribal Chief" with a masterstroke.

Reigns had previously forced Pearce into becoming the #1 contender to his title. A few days before SmackDown, Pearce made a "last-ditch" plea to Reigns, asking the Universal Champion to reconsider their Rumble match.

Owens vs. Reigns is now official for the Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing match.

See below for Pearce's tweet: