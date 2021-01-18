WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting the idea of his match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

WWE recently ran a storyline where Reigns forced Pearce into being his challenger at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. Pearce ended up swerving Reigns on Friday's SmackDown, and now Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the pay-per-view. Pearce took to Twitter last night and thanked fans for their support.

"A note of #gratitude to those that supported the idea of seeing me face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Wrestling fans have amazed me for 25+ years and now is no different. That said, some things just aren't meant to be, and "not medically cleared" is a status I wish on no one. [folded hands emoji]," Pearce wrote.

Pearce has not wrestled since 2004, last competing for ROH. He is a former five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Pearce started working behind-the-scenes with WWE in 2013, but signed on full-time in the spring of 2015.

