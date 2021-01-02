AEW has announced 16 matches for the first AEW Dark episode of 2021, which airs next Tuesday at 7pm ET on YouTube.

The show will feature a Fatal 4 Way match with Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin, plus women's tag team action with Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and KiLynn King. Rey Fenix will also be in action against Aaron Solow, just one day before he challenges AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on Dynamite.

Below is the full line-up and a promo for Tuesday's show. The Dark episode from this past Tuesday can be seen above.

* Diamante and Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price

* Vipress vs. Shanna

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox

* Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia

* The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna and Bear Country

* The Acclaimed v. Shawn Dean and Lee Johnson

* Alan Angels vs. Serpentico

* Matt Sydal vs. Baron Black

* Peter Avalon vs. Angel Fashion

* Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight

* Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto

* Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy

* Brandon Cutler vs. Louie Valle

* Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin