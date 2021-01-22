AEW has announced Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna for next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

This will serve as a warm-up match for Baker as she prepares to face Thunder Rosa during the Beach Break edition of Dynamite on February 3.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s AEW Dynamite episode:

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal