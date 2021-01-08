Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa was pulled from next week's New Year's Smash Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEW had previously announced Baker vs. Rosa for next week, but the match was pulled due to Rosa being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Baker vs. Rosa will still take place at a later date when Rosa is allowed to return to action.

Next week's Dynamite will feature Baker hosting her "Waiting Room" segment instead. Cody Rhodes will be the special guest. The decision was also made to add Tay Conti vs. NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb to Wednesday's line-up.

Stay tuned for more.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.