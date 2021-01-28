The first annual AEW Dynamite Awards took place earlier today. After 436,000 total votes from the fans, here are the winners of this year’s awards.

Best Moment on the Mic:

Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee

Biggest Surprise:

Sting’s AEW Debut

Breakout Star – Male:

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Breakout Star – Female:

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

Biggest Beatdown:

The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

High Flyer Award:

Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle

Biggest WTF Moment:

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley

LOL Award:

The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise

Best Twitter Follow:

“The Native Beast” Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year:

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match

You can check out the full awards show in the video above.