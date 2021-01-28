The first annual AEW Dynamite Awards took place earlier today. After 436,000 total votes from the fans, here are the winners of this year’s awards.
Best Moment on the Mic:
Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee
Biggest Surprise:
Sting’s AEW Debut
Breakout Star – Male:
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
Breakout Star – Female:
AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida
Biggest Beatdown:
The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
High Flyer Award:
Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle
Biggest WTF Moment:
Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley
LOL Award:
The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise
Best Twitter Follow:
“The Native Beast” Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year:
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match
You can check out the full awards show in the video above.