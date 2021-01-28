Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

Jake Roberts heads out with Archer, but he asks him to stay in the back. Archer and Kingston get right to it once Archer gets in the ring. Archer with multiple back elbows in the corner, Kingston them moves out of the way and looks to chop down Archer by kicking his knee. Kingston then bites at Archer.

Wouldn't expect this match to start any other way #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhYfreCesa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021

Kingston working over Archer, leaps down on him, does little damage. Archer then hits a big shoulder tackle on Kingston. Kingston then chokeslams Kingston from the ring down to the apron! Kingston goes down on his hip and crashes to the floor. He then throws Kingston’s head into the camera and then into the timekeeper’s table. Kingston rolls back into the ring, and immediately slammed down to the ring.

Expect to take a beating when you face off against @LanceHoyt #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/15JeJpUNji — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021

Archer with a big splash down on Kingston, pin attempt, and he decides against it. Kingston recovers, drops Archer, boot to the face, cover, two. Archer looking for black out, Kingston sneaks out and shoves him into the corner. Kingston runs right into a big boot though, ripcord into a chokeslam. Archer walks the top rope and hits a moonsault press. Archer with the claw on Kingston’s head and he looks to slam him down. Butcher and Blade bring out a beaten up Roberts. Bunny then hands a knuckle duster to Kingston, backfist to Archer’s face, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

– Post-match, Butcher and Blade beat up Archer some more. Bunny slaps away at a fallen Archer. Butcher and Blade hold Archer as Kingston cracks him with another spinning backfist.

.@JonMoxley understands the circumstances involved.

But, at Beach Break next Wednesday – a fight is still a fight.

WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Rbb789zknA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021

– Jon Moxley tries to figure out the situation between Young Bucks, Good Brothers, and Kenny Omega. He doesn’t think it’s going to work, feels like there’s too much drama with The Elite. Moxley then brings in Death Triangle and all the relationships that stem from them. Moxley says he’s a simple man, and in the business there’s only one person you can trust (yourself). Moxley tells his partners (PAC and Fenix) to saddle up for their match at Beach Break against Omega, Gallows, and Anderson.

– Random building, Sting talks with Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks about their upcoming Street Fight. Sting didn’t appreciate the being called a hoodlum by Taz. Allin says it doesn’t matter in the streets if you are clean or dirty, it’s all about survival. Allin then throws his skateboard through a window. Allin says it’s no different thant Sting. Sting bashes a bunch of windows with his baseball bat, and agrees, he is a hoodlum.

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Varsity Blondes

MJF takes the mic before the match, tells Sammy they have to talk after the match. MJF then trash talks Griff Garrison about beating him previously. Garrison ends up dropping him with a punch, MJF out to the floor, then back in the ring, but still eats a big boot from Garrison. MJF out to the floor for a breather. He gets back in the ring and tags Jericho in. Jericho then gets tripped up and takes a flurry of moves from Varsity Blondes. Pillman Jr. with a chop, goes for a dropkick, but nobody home, he tries again and lands that time.

MJF ends up getting a cheap knee to the back of Garrison, Jericho drops him from behind and then tags MJF in.