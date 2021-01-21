Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project

This match is in celebration of -1’s birthday, who comes out on 10’s shoulders. All of Dark Order comes out and there’s a cake for -1. The group and the live crowd sing Happy Birthday to him. Out comes Chaos Project to ruin the fun and say they don’t care. Luther says they don’t like children and calls -1 stupid looking. He continues they are going to ruin his birthday and a brawl breaks out between both sides (The Hybrid2 show up). Page then comes out and leaps off the stage to take out a bunch of people.

RT to wish -1 happy birthday #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/z1FXvBrhiF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

Match finally gets going as Silver beats up Evans and Angelico. Silver takes a punch to the face from Angelico then tags in Luther. Butterfly suplex by Luther and then in comes Serpentico. Luther power slams Serpentico down on Silver, then does it with Evans, he then uses Angelico’s face to hit a bulldog down on Silver. Silver finally drops Serpentico and tags in Page, Hangman beats the heck out of anyone that gets in the ring with him.

Page with big clotheslines to most of his opponents. He catches a leaping Serpentico, belly-to-belly suplex, cover, and it gets broken up. Quick brawl, but Dark Order sends most guys out of the ring. Page with a fallaway slam on Angelico. He then leaps out to the floor, but Evans moves out of the way. More brawling out at ringside. Reynolds with a flip down on Chaos Project. Page up to the top rope and hits a mooonsault on some wrestlers.

'My birthday was three days ago you idiots!' – Brodie Lee Jr. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/9Nz5J6eSTT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Page has Silver and Reynolds jump on his back, then flops back down on Serpentico. Evans with a 450 springboard splash on Reynolds, cover, it gets broken up. Page powerbombs Evans into the crowd at ringside. Luther looks to put Cabana through a table, -1 hits Luther with the kendo stick, Cabana then dumps Luther’s face into the cage. Back in the ring Dark Order destroys Serpentico, Page with buckshot lariat, Reynolds thne gets the jackknife pin on Serpentico.

Winners: Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Colt Cabana via Pinfall

– Post-match, Dark Order grabs Serpentico. -1 says he thinks he’s going to ruin his brithday?! He cracks Serpentico over the head with the kendo stick. He then tells Dark Order his birthday was actually three days ago and throws some papers at Serpentico. Silver then gets on the mic and gives Page a bunch of compliments. He then asks Page if he’ll join. Page takes the mic and says, “I can’t.” Just as some music plays and banners go up that say “He said yes!” Dark Order can’t believe it. Page says he’s had fun with them over the past few weeks, but he’s done the group thing before and it didn’t end well for him. He apologizes to Silver and heads up to the stage. The group try to change his mind, but Page heads off.