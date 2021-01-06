Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Snoop Dogg makes a special appearance
* Chris Jericho does commentary
* Jon Moxley returns to action
* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
* SCU and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2
* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's World Title against Abadon
* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix