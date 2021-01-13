Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2), beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results.

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor (If Chuck loses, then he has to be Miro's "young boy" until after Kip and Penelope's wedding)

* "The Waiting Room" with Britt Baker featuring Cody

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Jurassic Express (with Luchasaurus)

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW TNT Championship)

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti (NWA Women's World Championship)

* The Elite in action

* What is Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution?