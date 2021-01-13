Tonight's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2) episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor (If Chuck loses, then he has to be Miro's "young boy" until after Kip and Penelope's wedding)
* "The Waiting Room" with Britt Baker featuring Cody
* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Jurassic Express (with Luchasaurus)
* Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW TNT Championship)
* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti (NWA Women's World Championship)
* The Elite in action
* What is Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution?