Tonight's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2) episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor (If Chuck loses, then he has to be Miro's "young boy" until after Kip and Penelope's wedding)

* "The Waiting Room" with Britt Baker featuring Cody

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Jurassic Express (with Luchasaurus)

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW TNT Championship)

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti (NWA Women's World Championship)

* The Elite in action

* What is Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution?