Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy (Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus to prevent outside interference)

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

* Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will discuss their Revolution Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Jon Moxley will discuss his Beach Break six-man match with PAC and Rey Fenix vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers