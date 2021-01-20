Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes

* Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)

* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)

* Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor

* Jon Moxley in action

* Sting to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to reflect on his dominance