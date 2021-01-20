Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes
* Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)
* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)
* Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor
* Jon Moxley in action
* Sting to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to reflect on his dominance