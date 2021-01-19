AEW has filed to trademark the "Too Sweet" term.

The company filed to trademark "Too Sweet" on January 14, for merchandise and general pro wrestling use. The following use descriptions were filed to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of competitions in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Providing information in the field of entertainment; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

Made famous by The Kliq and the nWo, the "Too Sweet" term/gesture has been used by various pro wrestlers over the years, including current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.